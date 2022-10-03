Left Menu

Jaipur: 20-year-old falls into lift shaft of apartment building, dies

A 20-year-old youth died after falling into a lift shaft from 11th floor of an apartment building in Bhankrota area here, police said on Monday Kushagra Mishra, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, lived with his friends in a flat on the 11th floor of My Haveli apartments, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth died after falling into a lift shaft from 11th floor of an apartment building in Bhankrota area here, police said on Monday Kushagra Mishra, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, lived with his friends in a flat on the 11th floor of 'My Haveli' apartments, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, when Mishra pressed the lift’s button Sunday night, the lift car did not come but the doors opened, and he fell inside the shaft by accident, Bhankrota SHO Ravindra Pratap said. The youth was taken to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, he added.

