Banned PLFI members arrested

Two members of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India were arrested with arms and ammunitions from Jerakel in Jharkhand, about 170 km from capital Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

One of them has five cases under various sections of IPC including 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act pending in Gudri Police station against one of them, a police release said.

The two were arrested during frisking of vehicles on Gudri-Lodai road in West Singhbhum district when the police was acting on a tip-off on Monday, it said.

There was information that a group of armed PLFI activists was moving around in Jerakel, Bilkel, Kotagada and nearby areas to extract levy from a contractor engaged in work on the Gudri-Lodai road, it said.

The police team intercepted three youths on a motorcycle but they tried to flee leaving behind the two-wheeler. The police chased them and arrested two of them, it said.

Police seized two country-made pistolS and three live cartridges from them. The police impounded the motorcycle, a mobile phone and two sim cards from them, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)