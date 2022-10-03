Left Menu

Ganja consumption: Over 40 cases registered against Manipal students

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:00 IST
Manipal police in Udupi district said they have registered 43 cases against students of various colleges for consumption of ganja.

The students were found to have taken ganja in a drive conducted from September 27 to October 1, the police said.

The police said nearly 150 students were made to take the test, of which 75 samples were sent for forensic test for suspected ganja consumption. A total of 43 positive reports were received from the laboratory.

Cases have been registered against the 43 students under NDPS Act. All the students who have been caught were in the age group of 19 to 22, the police said.

The special drive was conducted by a police team under Udupi district superintendent Akshay M Hakay.

