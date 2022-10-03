Chhattisgarh: Three brothers die in wall collapse in Korba

Three brothers in the 4-8 age group died in a wall collapse in Korba district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the evening in Raha village under Pali police station limits when Rupesh (8), Ritesh (6) and Rukesh (4), sons of Basant Yadav, were playing in the courtyard of their house, he said.

''The partially damaged kutcha wall of the house caved in after recent rains weakened it. The children were trapped under the debris and died on the spot. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he informed.

