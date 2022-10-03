Mound of earth collapses on children playing in UP village, 3 die

Left Menu

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:02 IST
Three children were killed and another got seriously injured when a mound of earth collapsed on them in Gulab ki Gadhia village on Monday, police said. The incident took place in the evening when the children were playing near the mound outside the village, SP City Kapil Dev Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Sonakshi, 6, Jhanvi, 9, and Prashant, 8, he said. The villagers immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the children but three of them had died before they could be brought out, the SP said, adding that the injured child was undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

