White House criticizes crackdowns on peaceful protests in Iran

The White House denounced the crackdown by Iranian security forces conducted against peaceful protests in Iran, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We're alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities' responding to university students' peaceful protests with violence and mass arrests," she told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to Puerto Rico.

