UK summons Iran's top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:38 IST
Britain's foreign ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires, Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain, over the crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

"The violence levelled at protesters in Iran by the security forces is truly shocking," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"Today we have made our view clear to the Iranian authorities – instead of blaming external actors for the unrest, they should take responsibility for their actions and listen to the concerns of their people."

