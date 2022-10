BRIEF-EMA: EMA Published Assessment Report For Veklury

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED THE ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR VEKLURY SUPPORTING ITS EXTENSION OF INDICATION TO INCLUDE CHILDREN WITH COVID-19 WHO NEED SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN, OR ARE AT RISK OF SEVERE DISEASE: 03/10/2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

