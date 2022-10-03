Multi-tier security in place ahead of Shah's public rally in J-K’s Rajouri

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally on Tuesday in Rajouri, officials said on Monday.

Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations here, they said.

Joint teams of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said. They said the CASO is part of heightened security arrangements which were put in place in the border district ahead of the high profile visit.

Multiple CASOs were carried out over the past couple of days in the district where area domination patrols are also going on continuously, the officials said, adding a similar search operation was conducted around the venue of the home minister’s rally and the entire area was sanitized.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday.

All the intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness, and police and paramilitary forces are taking utmost care of security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, a security official said.

He said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place around the venue and a thick deployment of police, paramilitary and intelligence agencies' teams has been made.

Meanwhile, the venue of the rally was sealed by the security forces and only those carrying special passes are allowed to enter it, the officials said, adding the Army has increased its vigil in the entire region, especially in Rajouri town and the border areas.

All the units of Army in Rajouri, both Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force, have increased vigil with deployment of multiple Quick Reaction Teams and Mobile Vehicle Check Posts as part of security plan, the officials said.

They said Army’s Ace of Spades Artillery Brigade which is looking after the security of Rajouri town is actively taking all measures of security and multiple teams of Army have also been deployed around the venue of the home minister's rally.

