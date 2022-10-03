Left Menu

Ukraine on track to achieve battlefield objectives -Pentagon official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:36 IST
Ukraine appears on course to achieve several key battlefield objectives it set for itself, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, as Ukrainian forces made fresh gains along the Dnipro River.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, noted successes in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, as well as efforts under way in the southern region of Kherson.

"Ukraine seems to be on track to achieve in all three of those objectives right now," Wallander told the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank.

