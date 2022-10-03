Ukraine on track to achieve battlefield objectives -Pentagon official
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine appears on course to achieve several key battlefield objectives it set for itself, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, as Ukrainian forces made fresh gains along the Dnipro River.
Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, noted successes in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, as well as efforts under way in the southern region of Kherson.
"Ukraine seems to be on track to achieve in all three of those objectives right now," Wallander told the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shelling of Donetsk city kills 13 - Russian-backed separatist mayor
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia
Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27
Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes from Friday to become part of Russia, reports AP.
Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia