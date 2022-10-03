Non-local bank manager escapes militant attack in J-K's Baramulla

A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Goushbugh in the Pattan area of north Kashmir district, they said.

''Today morning, police received information that terrorists tried to attack outsider bank manager in Pattan area of Baramulla. Senior police officers reached the spot to ascertain facts,'' a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary probe revealed that terrorists tried to attack Vivek Kumar, a Dehradun-resident. He is presently residing at Dhobiwan in Kunzer and working as a manager of Grameen Bank at Goshbugh in Pattan, the spokesperson said. The terrorists could not succeed and the bank manager was unhurt, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)