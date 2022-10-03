Left Menu

Liquor trader shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Jhajjar

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:51 IST
Liquor trader shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Jhajjar
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old liquor trader was shot dead on Monday by three unknown men outside his house in Kasni village of Jhajjar district, police said.

Mohit, the victim, was standing outside his house when three bike riders came and rained bullets on him, killing him on the spot.

The assailants while escaping rammed their bike in a tractor and were forced to run away on foot leaving behind the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the attackers fired eight bullets, of which seven hit Mohit.

After the attack, the Deputy Superintendent of Police reached the spot with several police teams and analysed the crime scene.

A police team has been formed to nab the accused who are yet to be identified, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022