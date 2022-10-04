Left Menu

U.S. hasn't seen large-scale Russian reinforcement in Ukraine, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 01:25 IST
The United States still has not seen a large-scale Russian reinforcement of its troops in Ukraine, even as it moves ahead with a mobilization, a U.S. military official said on Monday.

"Broadly speaking, we've seen relatively small numbers (of Russian reinforcements) ... but nothing large-scale at this stage of the game," the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.

