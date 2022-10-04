Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says army's advances continue

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-10-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 02:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's army was pressing on with its advances against Russian forces and had liberated new towns in a number of areas, but gave no further details.

"Today the advance of our army continued, of all our fighters," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "New population centres have been liberated in several regions. Heavy fighting is going on on several sectors of the front."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

