Colombia, U.S. discuss more drug interdiction at sea, enhanced intel sharing -Blinken
Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 03:02 IST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said they discussed stepping up the interdiction of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking.
Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs as a failure and called for a new international approach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blinken
- Petro
- Bogota
- State
- Colombian
- U.S.
- Gustavo Petro
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi reviews law and order in state
National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land released
Uttarakhand reports 37 dengue cases in single day; state's tally breaches 500 mark
FACTBOX-Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral