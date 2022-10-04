Colombia, U.S. discuss more drug interdiction at sea, enhanced intel sharing -Blinken

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said they discussed stepping up the interdiction of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking.

Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs as a failure and called for a new international approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)