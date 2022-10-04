U.S. deeply concerned by Yemen truce expiration, State Department says
The United States was deeply concerned that the United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen expired on Oct. 2 without the parties reaching an agreement to extend it, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
The United States welcomed the support from Yemen's government for the UN's expanded truce proposal and urged the Houthi rebels to continue negotiations in "good faith," the State Department said in a statement. It added that Houthi rhetoric threatening commercial shipping and oil companies operating in the region was unacceptable.
