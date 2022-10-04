Left Menu

N.Korea fires missile towards the east -S.Korea, Japan militaries

Updated: 04-10-2022 04:16 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

