N.Korea fires missile towards the east -S.Korea, Japan militaries
Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 04:16 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
