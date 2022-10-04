Left Menu

N.Korea fires missile towards the east as Japan warns

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 04:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 04:24 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard said.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appears to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific ocean. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

