S.Korea President Yoon warns of 'resolute' response over N.Korea's missile launch -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-10-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 05:34 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday warned of 'resolute' response after North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Yoon also said that the North's missile flew about 4,000 kilometres, according to Yonhap.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea's
- South Korea's
- Yonhap
- Yoon Suk-yeol
Advertisement