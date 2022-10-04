Left Menu

S.Korea President Yoon warns of 'resolute' response over N.Korea's missile launch -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-10-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 05:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday warned of 'resolute' response after North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon also said that the North's missile flew about 4,000 kilometres, according to Yonhap.

