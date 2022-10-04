Left Menu

J-K DG prisons HK Lohia found dead under suspicious circumstances, police suspect murder

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Updated: 04-10-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 07:03 IST
Director General of Prisons HK Lohia (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police. Initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case, according to the police.

The body of Hemant Lohia, DG Prisons Jammu and Kashmir, was found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case, said J-K police. A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

