Austin to host Pak Army chief for talks at Pentagon

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 07:48 IST
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday will host Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon for talks amidst signs of enhanced military engagement between the two countries.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in the town meeting top officials of the Biden Administration, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Bajwa will be accorded an ''enhanced honour cordon'' at the riverside entrance of the Pentagon by Austin following which the two will be holding a meeting on bilateral and regional issues.

America’s engagement with Pakistan, in particular with its military, has increased in recent months. Last month, the US announced a USD450 million F-16 fighter jet sustenance package for Pakistan.

