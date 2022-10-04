Left Menu

American man missing after falling from raft in Bali river

PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 04-10-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 07:51 IST
  Country:
  • Indonesia

A search resumed Tuesday for an American man who fell into a fast-flowing river while whitewater rafting on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali.

Robinaugh Clifford Neil, 63, was among a group of 10 foreign tourists floating on two rafts on the Ayung River when they encountered trouble Monday in hilly terrain in the Ubud district of Bali.

The water level suddenly increased, triggering a strong current that caused one of the rafts to flip over, local police chief Gusti Ngurah Yudistira said.

The five tourists from it tried to reach the second raft, causing it to overturn, too, sending all 10 tourists into the raging waters, Yudistira said.

Two local rafting guides with them managed to rescue nine of the tourists, but Neil went missing. The search was called off overnight and resumed Tuesday morning.

The tourists all wore life vests and helmets and had been briefed by lifeguards before starting the 12-kilometer (7.4-mile) rafting trip that was to last 2.5 hours with a break midway down the river, Yudistira.

