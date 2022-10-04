Left Menu

DG Prisons found murdered in Jammu, domestic help prime suspect

They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, the ADGP said.He said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder.The domestic help is absconding.

Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence here, police said, asserting that his domestic help has emerged as the main suspect in the case.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described the incident as ''extremely unfortunate'' and said a manhunt had been launched to nab the domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

Giving details, Singh told PTI that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of Prisons in the Union Territory in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house of Lohia at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, said the 1992-batch IPS officer was found dead on Monday night, with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed swelling. The killer suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body afire, he said.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside his room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, the ADGP said.

He said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder.

''The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,'' the police officer said, adding forensic and crime teams inspected the spot.

J and K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of the senior officer, he added.

