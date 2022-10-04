LG Sinha expresses grief over death of DG Prisons
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the murder of Director General Prisons H K Lohia, saying he served the country with great honour and dedication.A 1992-batch IPS officer, Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the murder of Director General (Prisons) H K Lohia, saying he served the country with great honour and dedication.
A 1992-batch IPS officer, Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. His domestic help has emerged as the main suspect in the case.
''Shri Hemant Lohia was an outstanding Police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honour & dedication. Shocked and deeply grieved at his sad demise. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends,'' the Lt Governor said in a tweet.
