Left Menu

LG Sinha expresses grief over death of DG Prisons

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the murder of Director General Prisons H K Lohia, saying he served the country with great honour and dedication.A 1992-batch IPS officer, Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:13 IST
LG Sinha expresses grief over death of DG Prisons
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the murder of Director General (Prisons) H K Lohia, saying he served the country with great honour and dedication.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Lohia was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. His domestic help has emerged as the main suspect in the case.

''Shri Hemant Lohia was an outstanding Police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honour & dedication. Shocked and deeply grieved at his sad demise. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends,'' the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022