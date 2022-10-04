Allegations over Daspalla land dispute are baseless: YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary Vijaysai Reddy lashed out at the opposition and called all allegations over the Daspalla land dispute as "baseless". The YSRCP leader said that the decision was taken based only on the Supreme Court judgement passed during the previous TDP government's tenure.

"Supreme Court had given a judgment over 82 acres of Daspalla lands. The judgement was given that Rani Kamala Devi is the owner of the lands in Dasapalla Hills Survey No. 1197, 1196, 1028, and 1027. After many appeals over the Daspalla lands dispute, the division bench orders were accepted. "The judgement was given during the time of the TDP government only. Based on the judgment and the suggestions of the advocate general, the decision was taken by our government. To that extent, the government should accept the orders of the Division Bench of the High Court,"

The YSRCP leader also said that the lands were acquired after compensation was paid for it and neither he nor the government is involved in any wrongdoing. "We had taken the decision based on the apex court's judgment. Since the lands are not part of government lands, the state government had paid the compensations while acquiring them. The lands were acquired for the purpose of Eastern Naval Command, government guest house (Circuit House), and others," Reddy said.

"The total land in Daspalla hills is 83.25 acres. Around 40 acres are private layouts, Vuda Layouts, Build up Area, roads, and LRS lands. Only 12 acres is vacant land. Only 64 plot owners gave 20% of land to Assure Developers. Neither the government nor the YSRCP was involved in it. The allegation levelled against me and on my family members is baseless.," Reddy further said. The former Rajya Sabha MP also said that 500 house owners and flat owners of apartments would benefit if the government removed 22 A sections on around 40 acres of land. (ANI)

