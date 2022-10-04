India logs 1,968 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,968 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 34,598 which accounts for 0.08 per cent of the total cases. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.29 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, 218.80 crore total vaccine doses have been given with 94.87 crore receiving second dose and 21.43 crore are precaution doses. A total of 3,44,525 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

As many as 3,481 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours increases taking the total number of recoveries to 4,40,36,152 As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India supported the States and Union Territories by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Earlier, 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', launched on July 15 this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, concluded on Friday after administrating over 15.92 crores of precaution doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read. The Ministry claimed that more than 76.18 lakh first dose, 2.35 crore second dose and 15.92 crore precaution dose had been administered in this period of 75 days.

"More than 24.73 lakh doses per day have been administered including 20.68 lakh doses precaution dose per day," it said, adding that with the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27 per cent of the eligible population have now received their precaution dose as it was only 8 per cent earlier at the start of the initiative. Under the COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava, all States and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a 'Jan Abhiyan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. Multiple special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States and UTs of North-India) as well as major Melas and congregations were organized.

Further, Special Vaccination Camps were organized at office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, schools and colleges. (ANI)

