Boy on way to school with kin kidnapped in Rajasthan's Sikar

A nine-year-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified accused while he was on way to his school with his maternal grandfather on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

The accused, who were travelling in an SUV, stopped the scooty the boy's maternal grandfather was riding and kidnapped the minor outside the school under the Udhyog Nagar police station limits, they said.

CCTV cameras installed in nearby locations captured the SUV and efforts are on to trace the accused on the basis of footage, Sikar DSP Virendra Singh said.

He said the victim's father, Mahaveer Hooda, a coaching class owner, has lodged a complaint at Udhyog Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)