Left Menu

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:13 IST
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force has taken appropriate ''non-escalatory'' measures to deal with Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8, he also said that recent developments at the global stage show the need for a strong military to ward off any challenge.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF has been preparing for all kinds of security challenges including ''worst-case scenario'' and asserted that it is fully ready to face any situation.

''We continue to be operationally deployed and ever vigilant,'' he said, adding the IAF continues to monitor all Chinese activities along the LAC.

When asked about recent incidents of Chinese fighter jets flying close to the LAC, he said appropriate non-escalatory measures have been taken and a message was sent to the neighbouring country.

Our overall preparation is a continuous process irrespective of Chinese belligerence, he said.

To a question, he said the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh would be to return to status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points.

Referring to the ambitious theaterisation plan, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF understands imperatives of joint planning and execution with sister forces for future wars.

We are not opposed to tri-services integration; our reservations are relating to only certain structures, he said.

The chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF is in sync with the government on self-reliance in defence production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022