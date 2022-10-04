Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis

Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession.

In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the new joint borrowing could be modeled on the joint debt issued during the COVID-19 pandemic to subsidize jobs that would have otherwise been lost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)