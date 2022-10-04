Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession.
In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the new joint borrowing could be modeled on the joint debt issued during the COVID-19 pandemic to subsidize jobs that would have otherwise been lost.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- European Union
- European Commission
- Paolo Gentiloni
- Thierry Breton
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European gas buyers show brief interest in shuttered Nord Stream gas
European shares open lower as tech shares fall
UPDATE 1-France leads European shares lower in mega week for central banks
European court rules against parents of Madeleine McCann
European shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves