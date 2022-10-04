Left Menu

Maharashtra: 4 held in Mumbai for bid to extort businessman by posing as CBI officers

Mumbai Police arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman of Rs five lakh by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI).

ANI | Goregaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman of Rs five lakh by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI). On September 30, four people pretending to be officials of CBI and police entered the office of Aastik Trading Centre in Goregaon and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

After being informed police arrived at the spot and arrested four people. Fake CBI and Police ID cards were also recovered from them, the Goregaon Police said. The businessman told police that he needed around Rs 1.6 crore as loan and contacted a person and after some time the fake officials arrived at his office.

According to police there were cased registered against the four arrested at several police stations on charges of duping. As per police, the gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers.

The four arrested have been identified as Jeevan Aheer alias Vipul (52), Girish Klecha(29), Rahul Shankar Gayakwad (43)and Kishor Chaibal (52). The police have registered a case of extortion against the arrested and have started further investigation. Other than the four arrested, the fifth member of the team is still absconding, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

