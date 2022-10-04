Delhi woman hospitalised after being attacked by gold chain snatcher

A 35-year-woman was injured after being attacked on her face and back with a knife allegedly by a man who robbed her gold chain and fled the spot on a motorcycle, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 5.30 pm in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said.

The woman, a resident of west Ghonda in Delhi, was returning to her home from Faridabad with her five-year-old son in a rickshaw. After getting down from the rickshaw, while she was heading towards her home, she was attacked from behind by a man.

She alleged in her statement that the man attacked her in his bid to snatch her gold chain. But resisting his attempt, she held her chain tight. However, he took out a knife and attacked her on her face and back, a senior police officer said.

The accused robbed the woman of her gold chain and ran away on the street and fled the spot with his accomplice who was waiting a few metres away on his motorcycle, he said.

Later, her brother took her to a hospital, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding further investigation is underway to nab the accused.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene are being analysed to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident, police said.

