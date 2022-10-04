Left Menu

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:59 IST
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022