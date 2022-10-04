Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.

