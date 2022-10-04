Left Menu

Undertrial in murder case skips bail, arrested from Delhi

A 24-year-old man who allegedly jumped bail from Kanpur in a murder case was arrested from south Delhis Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against the accused, Sumit Nigam, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police South Chandan Chowdhary said they received a tip-off regarding Nigam and traced his location to Mehrauli.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly jumped bail from Kanpur in a murder case was arrested from south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against the accused, Sumit Nigam, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said they received a tip-off regarding Nigam and traced his location to Mehrauli. A police team laid a trap near the apartment where he was hiding and apprehended him, the officer said. After the accused confessed that he had jumped bail and was hiding in Mehrauli, Delhi police handed him over to officials of Uttar Pradesh police.

