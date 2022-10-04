German foreign minister: Question of WW2 reparations for Poland closed

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the question of World War Two reparations for Poland was closed during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

Baerbock said during a joint news conference with her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, that she had discussed the diplomatic note to Germany with him in person and reiterated the German government's position that the matter was settled.

