Left Menu

Congo names new army chief among broad military reforms

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the head of the armed forces as part of broader military reforms aimed at boosting efficiency, his office said.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:23 IST
Congo names new army chief among broad military reforms
Felix Tshisekedi Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the head of the armed forces as part of broader military reforms aimed at boosting efficiency, his office said. Congo's army is fighting multiple armed groups, mainly in its restive east where ethnic militias, Islamist fighters and other rebel groups are battling for control near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda.

Christian Tshiwewe Songhesha, former commander of the Republican Guard, an elite unit in charge of protecting the head of state, has replaced Célestin Mbala Musense as the army chief of staff, the government said in a statement late on Monday. The new deputy chief of staff in charge of operations, Jerome Chico Tshitambwe, comes from the same unit.

"Almost the entire staff has been replaced by young officers. Several are from the Republican Guard, but not all, and that's because they have proven themselves," the president's deputy director of communications, Giscard Kusema, said. The wave of appointments is part of a broader framework of military reform, Kusema told Reuters. A new military programming law was recently drawn up for the period 2022-25.

"For years, all the experts have been asking for a military programming law that gives more financial autonomy to the army and flexibility in procedures," said Kusema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022