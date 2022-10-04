3 held for assaulting doctor accused of misbehaving with girl

Kerala police said they have arrested three youngsters for beating up a doctor of a private hospital here as he allegedly misbehaved with their friend who was a patient.

''The incident happened on Friday. The girl gave a complaint saying the doctor misbehaved with her during diagnosis. Meanwhile, a few of her classmates who came to know about the incident went to question the doctor, resulting in the assault,'' the police said.

The doctor, too, lodged a complaint based on which the three were arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, the IMA, an association of doctors, sought the arrest of rest of the people involved in the assault, the police said.

The police said they are probing into the case against the doctor, and recorded the statement of the girl.

