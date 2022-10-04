Kremlin says conflict in Ukraine won't end if Kyiv rules out talks
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that its "special military operation" in Ukraine will not end if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate". "We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
UKrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring any talks between Kyiv and President Vladimir Putin "impossible", but left the door open to talks with Russia.
