Kremlin: 'Positive' that Elon Musk suggested Ukraine peace deal

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was a "positive step" that Tesla founder Elon Musk was outlining a possible peace deal, hours after Kyiv slammed Musk's call for a negotiated settlement to Russia's seven-month-old conflict with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a conference call that Moscow had always been open to a negotiated end to the conflict.

