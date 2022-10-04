Left Menu

Russia will not take part in West's nuclear rhetoric, Kremlin says

Updated: 04-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:42 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not want to take part in the nuclear rhetoric spread by Western powers and media organisations, when asked about media reports that Russia was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine. The Times newspaper reported on Monday that the NATO military alliance had warned members that President Vladimir Putin was set to hold a nuclear test on Ukraine's borders.

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to take part in what he cast as Western exercises in "nuclear rhetoric".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

