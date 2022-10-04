Manhunt launched for murder of German tourist

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has launched a manhunt following the murder of a German tourist in Masoyi, near White River.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the tourist was fatally shot by a group of ruthless criminals on Numbi Road at around 4.30pm.

"According to the report, at that time, four tourists from Germany were traveling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road, enroute to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. They were then stopped by three armed suspects, who were driving in a VW Caddy.

"The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window. It is further said that the victims' vehicle drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

"Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists."

Mohlala said police in Masoyi, as well as other role players in the Emergency Services, were alerted to the incident. A murder case was opened with an immediate launch of a manhunt for the suspects.

No one has been arrested as yet and police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the incident.

"This is really cruel and uncalled for, given the economic challenges that our country is facing. When one has tourists, then it means the tourism sector is benefitting in a way that will in turn boost our struggling economy.

"We call on our good citizens, who might have seen or heard anything about these criminals or the VW Caddy they were driving, to come forward, and we promise to swiftly act so that they are brought to justice," urged the General.

