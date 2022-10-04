Britain to extend deployment of air defence system in Poland - minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK's defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday.
"I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for another period to make sure that as Poland helps continue that logistical support to Ukraine it is safe in doing so," Ben Wallace told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil River in northeast
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil River in northeast
Russia's recent losses in Ukraine war may make Middle East nations to think about realignment
Ukraine war side effects: China makes subtle shift in relations with Russia