Britain to extend deployment of air defence system in Poland - minister

Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK's defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for another period to make sure that as Poland helps continue that logistical support to Ukraine it is safe in doing so," Ben Wallace told a news conference.

