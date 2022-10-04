Left Menu

Britain to extend deployment of air defence system in Poland - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:12 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK's defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for another period to make sure that as Poland helps continue that logistical support to Ukraine it is safe in doing so," Ben Wallace told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

