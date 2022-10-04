Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case, later stays order on ED appeal

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, however, the order was stayed till October 13 after the ED sought time to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The ED said that it should be given time to challenge the decision in the top court. It sought two weeks' time from the court to appeal in the apex court, however, the order was stayed till October 13.

The court had granted bail to Deshmukh on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh, however, the former state minister would remain behind bars in the CBI case registered against him. Deshmukh will file a petition for bail in the sessions court soon. Deshmukh got bail under several conditions which include submission of his passport, and permission before travelling outside the country. The court also asked the NCP leader to be present whenever ED calls for an investigation and also said that there should be no tampering with the evidence.

Deshmukh had sought bail from the High Court in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate after the Special Court declined his plea. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)