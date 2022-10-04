UK trade minister: India deal won't have everything for services sector
A British trade deal with India might not contain everything that the services sector would want, UK trade minister Kemi Badenoch said on Tuesday.
Badenoch, speaking at the annual Conservative Party conference, was also asked about a Diwali deadline to announce a deal. She said the deadline had been set for a while, but that agreeing on such terms were not simple or easy.
