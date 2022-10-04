Left Menu

UK trade minister: India deal won't have everything for services sector

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:02 IST
Kemi Badenoch Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British trade deal with India might not contain everything that the services sector would want, UK trade minister Kemi Badenoch said on Tuesday.

Badenoch, speaking at the annual Conservative Party conference, was also asked about a Diwali deadline to announce a deal. She said the deadline had been set for a while, but that agreeing on such terms were not simple or easy.

