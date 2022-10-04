Left Menu

Shiv Sena activists stages demo in Jammu, seek restoration of statehood to J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:09 IST
A group of Shiv Sena activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration in support of their demand for restoration of statehood and extension of Article 371 of the constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, led by the president of the J&K unit of Shiv Sena Manish Sahni near the party headquarters at Channi chowk here, was held when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

Carrying tricolour in their hands, the Shiv Sainiks raised slogans in support of special status under Article 371, restoration of statehood and safe environment for Hindus in Kashmir.

''With abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcating J&K into two UTs, the central government promised development, employment along with protection to our cultural identity and rights. None of the promises were fulfilled,'' Sahni said.

He said they are on the roads to remind the home minister of the promises he made to the people of J&K on the floor of the house.

''For the last three years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not received any benefit for being a Union Territory,'' he said, urging the government to fulfill its promise of development, peace and ample employment opportunities for the local youth.

The Shiv Sena leader said it was the right of the people of J&K to have certain privileges under Article 371 on the lines of the northeast and other border states of the country.

''We need protection of our rights over land and jobs besides our cultural identity,'' he said.

