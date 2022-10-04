Left Menu

Killing of canines not the solution to stray dog menace says Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister for Local Self Government, M B Rajesh on Tuesday said killing canines was not a solution to the stray dog problem, which should be addressed scientifically. He also warned people, who kill stray dogs, of stringent legal action for their cruel deeds.Killing of dogs is not a solution to the menace.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:43 IST
Killing of canines not the solution to stray dog menace says Kerala Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Minister for Local Self Government, M B Rajesh on Tuesday said killing canines was not a solution to the stray dog problem, which should be addressed scientifically. He also warned people, who kill stray dogs, of stringent legal action for their cruel deeds.

''Killing of dogs is not a solution to the menace. There is a section of people that says that shelters should not be opened and they would not cooperate with vaccination. There are also people who indulge in cruelty like killing dogs and hanging it. Stringent legal measures will be initiated against such people,'' he said in his address at a programme in the district.

Rajesh said that dog menace can be ended through scientific means alone.

A number of people have succumbed to rabies infection after suffering dog bites in the state in recent times despite vaccination, causing widespread concern among people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022