Left Menu

Uttarakhand avalanche: Amit Shah speaks to officials engaged in rescue ops

Local administration, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and Army teams are promptly engaged in relief and rescue works, Shah said in Hindi through his official Twitter handle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:43 IST
Uttarakhand avalanche: Amit Shah speaks to officials engaged in rescue ops
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sadness on the avalanche that claimed the lives of at least 10 mountaineers in Uttarakhand on Tuesday and said various teams are engaged in rescue and assistance work.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said.

According to officials, 10 of them have been killed in the disaster.

''The avalanche incident in Uttarkashi is very sad. I have spoken to officials in this regard. Local administration, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and Army teams are promptly engaged in relief and rescue works,'' Shah said in Hindi through his official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022