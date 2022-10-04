Left Menu

Defence Secretary co-chairs India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting

 Dr Ajay Kumar held discussion on wide range of issues relating to the defence and industrial cooperation between India and UK.

Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation, explored emerging domains such as cyber and Artificial Intelligence, and committed to work together for strengthening the bilateral defence relationship. Image Credit: Twitter(@HCI_London)
Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his counterpart Mr David Williams, UK Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence in London on 03 October, 2022. They reviewed the progress of various Service level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms.

Later, Defence Secretary also held a bilateral meeting with UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. They discussed a number of key defence and security issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

