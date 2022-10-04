Left Menu

Mexico president says government does not spy, after Pegasus spyware allegations

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:00 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration does not spy on journalists or opponents, when asked about allegations of the use of Pegasus spyware during his government.

A report on Sunday found that phones belonging to two journalists and a human rights defender were infected with Pegasus, which belongs to Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, between 2019 and 2021.

"It's not true that journalists or opponents are spied on," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

