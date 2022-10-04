US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.78 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 29,826.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 48.03 points, or 1.31%, at 3,726.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 239.28 points, or 2.21%, to 11,054.72 at the opening bell.
