US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.78 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 29,826.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 48.03 points, or 1.31%, at 3,726.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 239.28 points, or 2.21%, to 11,054.72 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)