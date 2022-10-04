Left Menu

One dead, 2 people missing in blast at Bulgarian arms workshop

(Releads, adds prosecutor comments) SOFIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - One man was killed and two women are still missing after an explosion on Tuesday tore through a pyrotechnics workshop belonging to Bulgaria's largest weapon maker Arsenal, a senior prosecutor said. Two women who had been inside the workshop are being considered missing for now as the site has yet to be cleared due to fears of secondary blasts, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:33 IST
One dead, 2 people missing in blast at Bulgarian arms workshop

(Releads, adds prosecutor comments) SOFIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) -

One man was killed and two women are still missing after an explosion on Tuesday tore through a pyrotechnics workshop belonging to Bulgaria's largest weapon maker Arsenal, a senior prosecutor said. Local health officials in the town of Kazanlak in central Bulgaria where the blast occurred have confirmed the death of the man and said one woman was in a critical condition in hospital.

"I saw the workshop myself, it is completely destroyed. The force of the blast hurled the body of one of the three workers quite far," regional prosecutor Todor Dejanov told reporters. Two women who had been inside the workshop are being considered missing for now as the site has yet to be cleared due to fears of secondary blasts, he said. A fourth worker who was close by at the time of the explosion was injured.

Video footage published on social media networks showed a large pinkish cloud above the plant. Dejanov said the cause of the blast had yet to be investigated, but that it was most likely linked to breaches of safety rules for handling explosive materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022